Brokerages Anticipate Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $25.69 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.42 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Triple-S Management an industry rank of 27 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTS. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTS traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.54. 3,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,140. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26. Triple-S Management has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $557.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.51. Triple-S Management had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $787.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

