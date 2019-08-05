Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp raised its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Broadcom by 9.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 5.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock opened at $270.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.31. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $202.77 and a twelve month high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Broadcom from $266.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Broadcom from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.68.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $5,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total transaction of $3,754,051.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.