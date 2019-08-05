Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BHR. ValuEngine downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $287.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $118.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 84.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

