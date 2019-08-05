Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,762,000 after acquiring an additional 76,561 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 174,390.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 621,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 620,831 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 197,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 595,855 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Booking by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 446,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Booking by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 259,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,654,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,130.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,745.02 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,057.52.

BKNG traded down $57.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,788.17. 18,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,630. The company has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,606.27 and a 1-year high of $2,109.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,879.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,462 shares of company stock worth $2,602,200 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

