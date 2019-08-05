BOMB One Day Volume Reaches $507,357.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One BOMB token can currently be bought for about $5.94 or 0.00051312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a total market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $507,357.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031593 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003367 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00157885 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005199 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000561 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000382 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 961,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,918 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

