Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Up 5.9% on Earnings Beat

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $28.88, 763,016 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 148% from the average session volume of 307,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCC. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

In related news, Director Kristopher J. Matula purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $80,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $324,812.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $20,938,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $13,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,177,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,781,000 after purchasing an additional 289,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 443,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 189,406 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11.

About Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.