Bodhi [ETH] (BOE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,266.00

Bodhi [ETH] (CURRENCY:BOE) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. Bodhi [ETH] has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $4,266.00 worth of Bodhi [ETH] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bodhi [ETH] token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular exchanges including Bytex, Gate.io and Bibox. In the last seven days, Bodhi [ETH] has traded 80.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Bodhi [ETH] Profile

Bodhi [ETH] (BOE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. Bodhi [ETH]’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,817,589 tokens. The Reddit community for Bodhi [ETH] is /r/bodhiproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bodhi [ETH]’s official website is www.bodhi.network . Bodhi [ETH]’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken . Bodhi [ETH]’s official message board is medium.com/@bodhitoken

Buying and Selling Bodhi [ETH]

Bodhi [ETH] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Bytex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi [ETH] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bodhi [ETH] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bodhi [ETH] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

