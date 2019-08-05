BMO Capital Markets Boosts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $112.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Longbow Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.06.

YUM stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.39.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $153,482.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total transaction of $4,756,503.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,458 shares of company stock worth $6,203,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,142 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 845,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,348,000 after purchasing an additional 591,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,186,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,214,439,000 after purchasing an additional 591,322 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,768,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,573,858,000 after purchasing an additional 338,339 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,999,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,608,000 after acquiring an additional 327,242 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

