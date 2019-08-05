Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

NYSE BCRH traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,384. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.70. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative net margin of 90.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.67%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Blue Capital Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 115.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 283,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 151,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

