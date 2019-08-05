Bitzeny Achieves Market Capitalization of $267,758.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $267,758.00 and approximately $344.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.68 or 0.00834931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000428 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00033560 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.