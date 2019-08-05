Bitcoinus Price Down 70% Over Last Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 70% against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,787.00 and approximately $18,410.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00031519 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003169 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00162124 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000897 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004388 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00048824 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000555 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000374 BTC.

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 1,592,943,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

