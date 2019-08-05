bitCNY Trading Down 0.3% This Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $555.96 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001229 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00239837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.68 or 0.01331162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00021439 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00102007 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000471 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 58,274,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

