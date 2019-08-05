BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Up 70.3% This Week

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 70.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $19.87 million and approximately $589,805.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,599,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

