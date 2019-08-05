BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $75.31

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.31 and last traded at $75.86, with a volume of 184850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. BidaskClub cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -229.88 and a beta of 1.35.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $825,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,520 shares in the company, valued at $27,769,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $304,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,890. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,412,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 812,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,844,000 after purchasing an additional 92,519 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,362,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59,728 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,261,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,095,000 after purchasing an additional 174,499 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,202,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

