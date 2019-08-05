Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $370.00.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $8.73 on Friday, hitting $327.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,143. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $220.05 and a 52-week high of $345.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.88 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 39.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 788,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,168,000 after buying an additional 100,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,327,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.