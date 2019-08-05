Binance Coin Trading Up 2.9% This Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $4.36 billion and $181.12 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for $28.05 or 0.00238418 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.78 or 0.01315413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00021971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00105391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000477 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00018954 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LBank, FCoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Gate.io, DDEX, AirSwap, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Binance and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.