Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Big Lots from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America set a $23.00 target price on Big Lots and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

BIG traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,331. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $967.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

