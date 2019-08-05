BidaskClub Lowers Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Stratasys alerts:

SSYS stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 37,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 104.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.01.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Stratasys had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,725,000 after purchasing an additional 107,594 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 68,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.