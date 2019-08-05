BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHP. Citigroup downgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

BHP stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.57. 166,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,859. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $59.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 24,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

