BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHP. Citigroup downgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.
BHP stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.57. 166,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,859. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $59.02.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
