B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.07, approximately 1,203,072 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,176,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

BGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.47.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.24 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.03%. B&G Foods’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 159,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 121,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $12,813,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

