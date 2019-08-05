Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. FIG Partners restated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of BHLB traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 198,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,888. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 9,454 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $310,091.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 693,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,435,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

