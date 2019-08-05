Berenberg Bank Cuts Dignity (LON:DTY) Price Target to GBX 570

Dignity (LON:DTY) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Dignity in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of DTY traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 522.50 ($6.83). 181,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 635.81. The firm has a market cap of $261.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. Dignity has a one year low of GBX 529.01 ($6.91) and a one year high of GBX 1,125 ($14.70).

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Prearranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

