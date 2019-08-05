Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baytex Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.87.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 4,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,657. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTE. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Baytex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baytex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Baytex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 65,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 20.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

