Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BAMXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.90.

BAMXF stock opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $102.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.79.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.51 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

