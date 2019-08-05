Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Basic Energy Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basic Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 target price on Basic Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

NYSE:BAS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.54. 107,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99. Basic Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $40.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.16). Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Analysts expect that Basic Energy Services will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Monroe Patterson bought 51,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,075.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Kern bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,539. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 408,720 shares of company stock worth $957,191. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 2,249.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Basic Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Basic Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Basic Energy Services by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.