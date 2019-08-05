Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We are now modeling $2.35, up from our prior $2.32 estimate.””

XRAY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wellington Shields raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 43,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,500. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel P. Key acquired 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,151.96. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 9,024 shares in the company, valued at $493,432.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy D. Holden acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.31 per share, for a total transaction of $150,443.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,179.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 26,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,395 and sold 129,762 shares valued at $7,142,203. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,734,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,650.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,601,000 after purchasing an additional 918,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 886,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,713,000 after purchasing an additional 823,052 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,553,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,020,000 after purchasing an additional 635,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $25,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

