Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22, 4,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 429,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.83.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.94). Barnes & Noble Education had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Barnes & Noble Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Chairman Michael Huseby bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,514,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,115,000 after purchasing an additional 159,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 67,035 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 225,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 65,930 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.