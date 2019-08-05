Barclays Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW)

Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €76.50 ($88.95).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

BMW stock opened at €64.65 ($75.17) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of €61.14 ($71.09) and a 52 week high of €86.74 ($100.86).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.