Barclays Reiterates “€5.50” Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.93 ($6.90) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.46 ($6.34).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.