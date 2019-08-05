Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Shares of FLR traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. 5,569,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,692. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, CEO Carlos M. Hernandez acquired 17,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $501,869.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan L. Boeckmann acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.81 per share, for a total transaction of $476,960.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,222.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,101,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,335,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,799,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,426,000 after purchasing an additional 139,959 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

