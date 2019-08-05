Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $99.55

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.55 and traded as low as $95.97. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at $96.70, with a volume of 1,820,100 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CSFB set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$113.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$110.50.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$99.37.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.1100004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Adrian Fish sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.53, for a total transaction of C$32,672.25.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.