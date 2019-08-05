Bank of America Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a $46.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $42.38 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $602.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 718.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,211,000 after buying an additional 631,789 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $23,493,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,084,000 after buying an additional 242,602 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 548.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 211,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,068,000 after buying an additional 181,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.