Bank of America Raises Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $73.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.59.

NYSE:TRI traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $65.38. 5,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.63.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 69.36% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 739,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,702,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 18.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares during the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

