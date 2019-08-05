BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $6.68. BAE Systems shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 30,971 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.