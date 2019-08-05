B. Riley Boosts Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Price Target to $51.00

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Northland Securities set a $30.00 target price on shares of Inphi and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Inphi alerts:

IPHI stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.55. The company had a trading volume of 30,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 8.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12. Inphi has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -109.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. Inphi had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Inphi’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Inphi will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $1,787,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,468,819.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,518.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,385 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $48,565,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Inphi by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,517,000 after buying an additional 85,008 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Inphi by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 515,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after buying an additional 374,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inphi by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Inphi by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 316,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.