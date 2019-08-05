Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $420-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.77 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised Avid Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avid Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AVID traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $9.68. 534,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,302. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $417.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Avid Technology’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan H. Murray sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.