Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Avid Bioservices reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $17.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 million.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,685 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,135. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.52 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 2.84.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

