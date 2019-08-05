Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 124,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,452.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 5,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 63,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.64.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.33. 1,984,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,029. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

