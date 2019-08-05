Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €47.35 ($55.06).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €38.26 ($44.49) on Thursday. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €36.10 ($41.98) and a 12-month high of €70.08 ($81.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

