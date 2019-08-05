Augur Market Cap Reaches $138.36 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Augur token can currently be bought for $12.58 or 0.00107313 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, Cobinhood, ABCC and Bitbns. Augur has a total market capitalization of $138.36 million and $15.89 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Augur has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00238935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.64 or 0.01319308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00021938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00103664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LATOKEN, Crex24, Cryptopia, BitBay, GOPAX, Liqui, AirSwap, Poloniex, Ethfinex, Bithumb, Bitsane, Cobinhood, DragonEX, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Kraken, Binance, Gate.io, Zebpay, Mercatox, IDEX, Koinex, BX Thailand, CoinTiger, Bitbns, Upbit, Bittrex and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

