Auctus (AUC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $269.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. Auctus has a market capitalization of $177,676.00 and approximately $269.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Ethfinex and HitBTC. In the last week, Auctus has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00236694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.01301412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021015 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00102065 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,839,165 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.