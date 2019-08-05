AT&T’s (T) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on T. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Desjardins restated an average rating and issued a $56.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.78.

AT&T stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.65. 519,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,755,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 439.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

