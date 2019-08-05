Assurant (AIZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Assurant to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ stock opened at $111.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.79. Assurant has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $115.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on Assurant to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.