Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.09

Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.17. Arts-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 10,156 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10.

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Arts-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 16.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

