Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cross Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.02.

NYSE ARW opened at $70.41 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $86.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 199.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 92.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

