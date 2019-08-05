Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) Receives $14.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. 2,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,851. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $430.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 21,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

