ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €22.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.14 ($28.07).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

