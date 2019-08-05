ARAW (ARAW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $53,007.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $67,304.00 and $53,007.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.93 or 0.05116475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041786 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001214 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

