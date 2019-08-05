Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptiv posted strong second-quarter 2019 results surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both earnings and revenues. The company is well positioned to leverage on growing electrification, connectivity and autonomy trends in the rapidly evolving automotive sector. It has ramped up investments in advanced technology and collaborations to make the most of the lucrative opportunities offered by the sector. Acquisitions have been helping the company to expand market presence. The stock has outperformed the industry year to date. On the flip side, a weak global demand environment continues to weigh on the company’s performance. It is seeing escalation in costs due to investment in organic as well as inorganic growth, and litigations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in the company's revenues and makes profit forecasting difficult.”

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.16.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $98.77.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in Aptiv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 15,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Aptiv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 30.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Aptiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.