Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Applied Optoelectronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Applied Optoelectronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.64.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $52.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 22,134 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth $3,908,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 521.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 198,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

